Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’

The event takes place every year for community leaders and members alike to commit to a...
The event takes place every year for community leaders and members alike to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota.

The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s.

The event takes place every year for community leaders and members alike to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.

Mayor Steve Allender attended the kickoff at The Monument, where he made the official proclamation to start the week, as well as greeting kids who have made the pledge.

He said that it’s important for families to talk about drug addiction in a serious way.

”Every little kid that was here today will grow up knowing someone who’s addicted to drugs or alcohol, and who’s preventing themselves from being successful,” Allender said. “I think it’s important for these young, impressionable minds to start taking a stand now.”

The kickoff-event ended with the placement of a large red ribbon---next to The Monument logo on the side of the Summit Arena.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project

Latest News

The City of Sturgis held its end of the year Post-Rally Summit and some of the numbers...
Sturgis Rally saw younger crowd
Sneak peak into what could be instore for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Sturgis 83
Cooks and chefs across three countries are spreading love, one pan of lasagna at a time.
Lasagna Love fills more than stomachs
DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane.
Investigation into Noem’s use of state airplane ends