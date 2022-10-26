Let’s get spooky, Rapid City Public Library’s list of scary books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library’s abundant amount of spooky books will leave bookworms busy for days.

The library says this time of year horror books become more popular, fitting the Halloween season. Books from local ghost stories to tales told by a mortician made it on this year’s list. Watch the video above to find out more about Rapid City Public Library’s books of horror.

