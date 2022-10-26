Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Pumpkin Chili

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s right, adding pumpkin to chili - believe me, you’ll love it! The pumpkin adds creaminess and richness with just subtle pumpkin flavors.

Brown a pound of lean ground beef with a chopped yellow onion and 4 minced garlic cloves. Cook until beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat.

Add a can of pumpkin puree - NOT pumpkin pie filling - and a can of diced tomatoes, undrained. Stir in a cup of water and add a can of black beans, drained and rinsed.

For the spices, add a teaspoon of each of cumin and chili powder.

Stir to combine, turn heat to high to bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

When serving, top with shredded Mexican blend of Taco blend cheese. Can also top sliced green onion an d a dollop of sour cream.

