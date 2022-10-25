Wind Cave National Park finishes prescribed fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Park Service completed a 1,037-acre prescribed fire last week at Wind Cave.

The burn was Oct. 16-17, with mop-up operations Oct. 18. Firefighters are still patrolling the area until the fire is declared “out.” People around the park will still see smoke for a while.

In a release, the NPS stated that fire ecologists will monitor preestablished plots to determine how effective the prescribed fire will be in coming years. An initial estimate “points to the fire achieving many of the project objectives,” the NPS stated.

The objectives include reducing the fuels for a wildfire, restoring the balance between forested and prairie areas, and allowing more moisture to seep into the cave, which is under some areas of the burn.

National Park Service employees from Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Theodore Roosevelt National Park, N.D., and Buffalo National River, Ark., assisted in the burn. Also, there were firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs out of Pine Ridge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Crescent Lake, Neb., the Black Hills National Forest, and an engine out of Oelrichs.

For more information on managing the park’s ecosystem, click here.

