Wind Cave National Park finishes prescribed fire

Yellowstone National Park engine crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the...
Yellowstone National Park engine crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the Headquarters Fire.(National Park Service)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Park Service completed a 1,037-acre prescribed fire last week at Wind Cave.

The burn was Oct. 16-17, with mop-up operations Oct. 18. Firefighters are still patrolling the area until the fire is declared “out.” People around the park will still see smoke for a while.

In a release, the NPS stated that fire ecologists will monitor preestablished plots to determine how effective the prescribed fire will be in coming years. An initial estimate “points to the fire achieving many of the project objectives,” the NPS stated.

The objectives include reducing the fuels for a wildfire, restoring the balance between forested and prairie areas, and allowing more moisture to seep into the cave, which is under some areas of the burn.

National Park Service employees from Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Theodore Roosevelt National Park, N.D., and Buffalo National River, Ark., assisted in the burn. Also, there were firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs out of Pine Ridge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Crescent Lake, Neb., the Black Hills National Forest, and an engine out of Oelrichs.

For more information on managing the park’s ecosystem, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

Rapid City Rush preparing for home opener game.
Rapid City Rush preparing for home opener with pregame party, retiring a jersey number
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
It’s been more than three years since city and civic leaders began to gather publicly to...
‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in R