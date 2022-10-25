A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact

Katie Parker making a lasagna for "Lasagna Love"
Katie Parker making a lasagna for "Lasagna Love"(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work.

She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.

A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.

“I thought ‘Oh I love lasagna; I should check out the name of that band, I bet their music is interesting’. Then one day something really caught my attention, and I was like let me check this out. And I was like ‘oh this isn’t a band; this is a grassroots organization,” said Katie Parker, a lasagna chef for Lasagna Love.

She now makes lasagna once a month for someone who needs it and uses her mom’s old recipe to warm people’s hearts to 350 degrees and of course, lots of mozzarella cheese.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project

Latest News

A slowdown in tourism due to the end of summer could factor into the decrease in gaming revenues.
Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for September
Yellowstone National Park engine crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the...
Wind Cave National Park finishes prescribed fire
Rapid City Rush preparing for home opener game.
Rapid City Rush preparing for home opener with pregame party, retiring a jersey number
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City