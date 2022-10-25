A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work.

She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.

A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.

“I thought ‘Oh I love lasagna; I should check out the name of that band, I bet their music is interesting’. Then one day something really caught my attention, and I was like let me check this out. And I was like ‘oh this isn’t a band; this is a grassroots organization,” said Katie Parker, a lasagna chef for Lasagna Love.

She now makes lasagna once a month for someone who needs it and uses her mom’s old recipe to warm people’s hearts to 350 degrees and of course, lots of mozzarella cheese.

