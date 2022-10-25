Typical Late October Weather

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Typical late October weather is in the forecast. That means clouds in and out at times, at times breezy conditions and maybe some isolated rain or snow showers. The best chance for those showers will be in Wyoming and extreme southwest South Dakota. No significant amounts of precipitation are expected.

Dry and warmer weather is on tap for Friday and the weekend, through Halloween.

