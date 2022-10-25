SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project.

The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.

”So the other thing we want from the public is: what do you want this bridge to look like? Do we want sidewalks on the structure? If we do, do we want them on both sides? Do we want to build a sidewalk underneath the structure, so we don’t have to cross? Those are considerations that we are looking at right now and we could use the public’s input on that,” said SD DOT Rapid City area coordinator Mike Carlson.

For more information on the project or to leave an online comment, visit the Department of Transportation’s website at Dot.sd.gov.

