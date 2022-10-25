Reports of iMessage problems abound

People who use iMessage say there's problems.
People who use iMessage say there's problems.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you are having difficulty with iMessage, the Apple messaging service, you are not alone.

Reports are coming in of iMessage difficulties, with people taking to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter.

Apple’s system status page is not yet reporting an issue, though.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October