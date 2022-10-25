Rapid City Rush preparing for home opener with pregame party, retiring a jersey number

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2008, the Monument became home to the Rapid City Rush, South Dakota’s only professional hockey team.

Today, the team is preparing for another season.

  • Home opener this weekend - Friday and Saturday night against the Kansas City Mavericks, both at 7:05 p.m.
  • On Friday there will be a pregame party starting at 5, featuring a trick or treat. A rally towel giveaway courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto and a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate
  • On Saturday we are retiring the jersey of longtime defenseman and former captain, Riley Weselowski
    • The First 500 fans on Saturday will get a replica of the banner that’s going up, courtesy of Bluepeak

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

Yellowstone National Park engine crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the...
Wind Cave National Park finishes prescribed fire
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
It’s been more than three years since city and civic leaders began to gather publicly to...
‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in R