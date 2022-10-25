Mild through Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Those around the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish will likely remain in the low 30s.

We begin Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but it will quickly become overcast through the morning and into the middle of the day. Highs will reach the 50s for many, while some stay in the 40s around the Black Hills. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon in southwest and south-central South Dakota.

Thursday will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s for many, while Friday will warm up a bit. High temperatures will be near or into the low 60s for many with sunny skies. A few clouds will increase during the afternoon hours from west to east.

The weekend looks nice. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 60s for many. We even keep the 60s going into Halloween. Partly cloudy skies are likely.

Changes are on the way for the second half of next week. A storm system looks to possibly impact the central and northern plains. This would bring cooler temperatures and the potential for snow. It is far too early to speak of any details as things will change frequently until we get much closer, but it is something we will watch closely and provide updates as we get near.

