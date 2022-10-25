Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital taken into custody
FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says