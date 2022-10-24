Wintry Weather this Morning

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system over the northern plains will bring areas of snow, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills this morning. 1″ to 3″ of snow will fall in some areas, causing hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will cause areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A disturbance or two might cause an isolated snow shower to form over the Hills and in Wyoming. Next weekend looks dry and milder with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
3 men died in Fall River County crash
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

Latest News

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Warm Saturday with big changes coming Sunday
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
Very warm with critical fire danger Thursday