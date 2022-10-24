Names of Oelrichs crash victims released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The names of four men involved in a one-vehicle crash near Oelrichs last week have been released.

The three men who were killed are:

Michael Walking, 26, Pine Ridge

Darrell Eagle, 25, Hot Springs

Marco Starr, 26, Pine Ridge

Floyd Brings Plenty, 26 of Pine Ridge was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m., Thursday, on Highway 18 four miles east of Oelrichs. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the Chevy Spark one of the men was driving went off of U.S. Highway 18 and rolled several times before ending up in a ditch. DPS did not release who was driving at the time of the crash.

