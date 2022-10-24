Names of Oelrichs crash victims released

(GRAY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The names of four men involved in a one-vehicle crash near Oelrichs last week have been released.

The three men who were killed are:

  • Michael Walking, 26, Pine Ridge
  • Darrell Eagle, 25, Hot Springs
  • Marco Starr, 26, Pine Ridge

Floyd Brings Plenty, 26 of Pine Ridge was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m., Thursday, on Highway 18 four miles east of Oelrichs. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the Chevy Spark one of the men was driving went off of U.S. Highway 18 and rolled several times before ending up in a ditch. DPS did not release who was driving at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
3 men died in Fall River County crash
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

Latest News

Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Nerdy Nuts.
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
New York man back in court before triple homicide trial
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate
Rapid City forecast
kota kevn forecast