Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss provides details on republican lawmakers sharing praise for Rep. Smith, as well as what recreational marijuana and abortion opponents are doing to defeat efforts for legalization.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitey joins the program to break down his special report on Gov. Noem’s political journey and whether that could include a bid for Washington D.C.

We also sit down with Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Tamara Lesnar to discuss her campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sunday’s at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY and 10 a.m. MT on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
3 men died in Fall River County crash
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
kota kevn forecast
South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and...
Survey: Agriculture economy continues to fall due to drought, inflation
Ever get the feeling someone is watching you?
How security cameras can help police departments find suspects
Black Hills Fright Fest Tournament has record year