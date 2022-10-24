Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spooky season is upon us.

Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins.

One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.

“We love Halloween,” said Craig Mount, Rapid City resident and co-founder of Nerdy Nuts. “Halloween is definitely, it’s a top 3 holiday for me.”

It’s no great pumpkin Charlie Brown but the Mount family tried to get close.

“We have the two largest carved pumpkins in South Dakota and we did this two years ago, right? So we just like it because it’s a spectacle, it’s really fun,” said Mount. “The business, Nerdy Nuts, we do a lot of business online and we do a lot of business through social media, like TikTok and Instagram and YouTube shorts, and things like very large pumpkins being carved is really great for views. So it’s great because we get the benefit of exposure online and the people of Rapid City get a really cool experience.”

Paying a dollar per pound for these pumpkins, the Mounts are no amateurs when it comes to their Halloween décor or how they go about finding the year’s prize canvas.

“Every year at the Pumpkin Festival at Main Street Square, they have all these very large pumpkins come from out of state, they’re all in this contest to see who’s the biggest,” continued Mount. “And sometimes we get lucky and we can actually convince the farmers to let go of two of them. It’s hard enough to have them let go of one, so we got lucky with year and got two. The two pumpkins that we got this year are actually from the Cotter family out of Montana, they live in Fairview, Montana and they are very prolific large pumpkin growers. This is a community of people who are passionate about growing the biggest pumpkins possible. The one right next to me actually has a Montana state record, it’s the largest pumpkin grown in the state of Montana.”

Halloween is known for its tricks and treats, now it’s also about friendly competition.

“I was hoping that somebody from Sioux Falls would step up to the challenge,” said Mount. “And I actually even told Governor Noem, you’re welcome for having the two largest carved pumpkins in South Dakota.”

This isn’t the first time Mount has tipped the scales for western South Dakota.

Two years ago, the Mount family opted for only one massive jack-o-lantern, but still took great pride in the gourd, “I wanted to say to Mayor Allender and Governor Noem, you’re welcome, we made you proud, we did it for you.”

“And honestly, we still have that title,” said Mount today. “Like Sioux Falls can come try to get the title from me.”

You can check out these gigantic jack-o-lanterns for your spooky self, grab your broomsticks and head to Westridge Road on the west side of Rapid City.

