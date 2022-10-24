Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field
Nearly 180 teams compete in three-day tournament
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.