Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field

Nearly 180 teams compete in three-day tournament
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men died in Fall River County crash
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam
The San Jose State and New Mexico State college football game was postponed after a San Jose...
College football player killed in school bus crash
James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

Latest News

Zach Vockler
Vockler’s big night leads to Sabres win
10-21 sturgis volleyball
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
10-21 sturgis volleyball
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
10-21 bhsu football
BHSU football team gears up to take on 9th ranked Colorado Mines