Breezy for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be cold again overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. You’ll want the jacket once again!

Tuesday will be breezy as gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Scattered clouds are expected with a few isolated rain/snow showers around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with similar temperatures, then we will slowly warm up.

Friday will be sunny and have highs in the 50s and low 60s, while we warm up a bit over the weekend into the low 60s on the plains. Partly cloudy skies expected. As of now, Halloween looks to be near 60° for a high with partly cloudy skies. By the evening, temperatures will likely be falling into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
3 men died in Fall River County crash
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Wintry Weather this Morning
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Warm Saturday with big changes coming Sunday
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow