Breezy for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be cold again overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. You’ll want the jacket once again!

Tuesday will be breezy as gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Scattered clouds are expected with a few isolated rain/snow showers around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with similar temperatures, then we will slowly warm up.

Friday will be sunny and have highs in the 50s and low 60s, while we warm up a bit over the weekend into the low 60s on the plains. Partly cloudy skies expected. As of now, Halloween looks to be near 60° for a high with partly cloudy skies. By the evening, temperatures will likely be falling into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.