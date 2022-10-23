Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that.

The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote.

“There just not a big desire for our people normally to register to vote. The voting system is not a system that was designed for our success, it was designed to exclude us. And it wasn’t until the sixties and seventies that we got the right to vote in every state,” said Shaun Little Horn, marketing manager for the Lakota People’s Law Project.

The Oceti Vote Fest encourages people to come out and enjoy a basketball tournament, while also giving individuals the opportunity to register to vote, all in one place.

Along with the tournament, people can enjoy hand games and singing competitions, along with a late-night concert

“For us, as Indigenous people basketball is a part of our community, it’s a part of who we are. We grow up with basketballs. A lot of us, you go on any reservation, you’re going to see people playing basketball most of the time, most courts full. And so, what we’re trying to do is use something our people are already passionate about to get engaged in something we need to be passionate about and that’s voting,” said Little Horn.

The goal of the event is to get 3,000 Native Americans registered to vote. Additionally, it shows how engagement in political issues can impact their communities.

“What we’re trying to do is let them understand and engage them in the power that comes through voting if we as sovereign nations and tribal people will get together and come together as one, were able to have an impact, not for the left or for the right but an impact for our people,” said Little Horn.

The registration event runs through Sunday.

