Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument.

The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena.

With 500 dogs entered and about 100 different breeds, each dog is judged on their conformation and their suitability as breeding stock. While also allowing their owners to see how their pooch measures up to the competition.

The show can also provide a prospective owner with an introduction to the many breeds of dogs that are out there.

”I think the most interesting thing that people would learn is how many truly different breeds of dogs there are. There’s a dog for almost every purpose and it’s just fun to see how very divergent they are, how different they’re different from one another,” said Katherine Jacobson, show chair for the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show.

For more information on the Rapid City Kennel Club dog show click here.

