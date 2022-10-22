Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam

This is the second Pacific deployment this year
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis through a clean water wash station at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)(U.S. Air Force)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration.

According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.

The bomber crews will participate in multi-national training missions across the Indo-Pacific Theater.

“This Bomber Task Force demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to the Pacific,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Not only does it provide our B-1 aircrew invaluable training opportunities with important Allies and partners, but it also signals our nation’s unwavering support to them. At the same time, BTFs like this one play a critical role in deterring potential adversaries and challenging their decision calculus.”

