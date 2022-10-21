Warm Saturday with big changes coming Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected on Saturday. Much of the area will be in the 60s or 70s with a few spots near 80° from the Badlands to Pine Ridge.

It will be breezy which will lead to elevated fire danger across the area. A Red Flag Warning is in place for northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota until 7 PM Saturday. Let’s do out part in preventing any wildfires from starting.

A storm system will approach from the west Saturday evening and overnight, bringing rain and snow showers to much of Wyoming into Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the northern Big Horn Mountains from Midnight Saturday night through 6 AM Monday morning. An upgrade to that will be likely sometime Saturday. 8″-16″ of snow is likely in the Big Horns.

Rain and snow showers will slowly move east on Sunday. Western South Dakota will See the moisture arrive midday and through the afternoon. Much of that will be in the form of rain with some snow mixing in for higher elevations. Temperatures will fall through the day.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be in northeast Wyoming and into the northern Black Hills. For Rapid City, a dusting of snow looks to be the highest amount of snow expected Sunday evening and overnight.

Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be windy, which will make temperatures feel like the 20s through the day. Highs will rebound into the 40s and 50s for the rest of next week.

