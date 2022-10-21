Survey: Agriculture economy continues to fall due to drought, inflation

South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and...
South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and equipment costs due to inflation are putting a strain on the industry.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Data from Creighton University shows that the agricultural economy around the country continues to shrink.

Their monthly Rural Mainstreet Economic Index remains below the growth neutral score of 50, representing the fifth straight month of shrinking farm and ranch economies.

South Dakota’s RMI remains well below the national average at 38.8.

South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and equipment costs due to inflation are putting a strain on the industry.

”The materials that we buy, building materials for fencing or buildings,” Jennings said. “The farmers are being faced with much higher fertilizer costs. So, as you increase all those expenses, it decreases your profit margin even in a year where we’ve seen some positive prices.”

The report also shows that rural bankers are concerned that the U.S. may enter a recession sometime soon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men died in Fall River County crash
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam
The San Jose State and New Mexico State college football game was postponed after a San Jose...
College football player killed in school bus crash
James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

Latest News

Students at South Dakota Mines talked about some of their chemistry projects for National Mole...
National Mole Day 2022: brief history and activities
Individuals compete in a 3x3 basketball tournament to encourage voter registration.
Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
Vockler's big night leads to Sabres win