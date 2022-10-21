Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Now we focus on a storm system that will flip the forecast upside down. Much cooler air, moisture in the form of rain and snow, and strong winds are expected Sunday and into next week. Rain and snow showers will move into Wyoming Saturday night, then slide into western South Dakota on Sunday. Rain and snow showers are likely across the area.

As for accumulations, the best chance to see snow pile up will be in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. There is the possibility of accumulating snow for northwest and southwest South Dakota. For Rapid City, it should fall as mostly rain, but if moisture persists Sunday night, we could see our first flakes of the season.

Temperatures will barely climb into the 40s on Monday and it will be windy. Wind chill values will drop into the 20s at times, making for a cold day! Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s next week.

