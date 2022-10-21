Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound
Homeowners represented by John Fitzgerald proceed against the state as individual actions as...
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.
Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead former USC football player
US braces for flu season, more COVID variants
US braces for flu season, more COVID variants
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation