Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Homeowners represented by John Fitzgerald proceed against the state as individual actions as...
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.
Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Devils Tower
Devils Tower National Monument gets new superintendent
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP