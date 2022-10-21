Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1
Stevens knocks off Central, Spearfish rolls past Sturgis in OT
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
