Stevens knocks off Central, Spearfish rolls past Sturgis in OT
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.

