Elevate Rapid City releases ‘Voter Guide’ ahead of election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elevate Rapid City hopes to get more people involved in the political process this year as the midterm elections approach.

The organization published a non-partisan ‘voter guide’ for 2022, highlighting candidates running for the state legislature in the Rapid City area.

The guide is meant to help all voters in Rapid City, but takes a closer look at how the candidates feel about supporting and improving the city economy.

Not every candidate responded for the guide.

Public Policy Manager Garth Wadsworth said that a major issue of this year’s elections is the continued workforce shortage.

”Rapid City, much like the rest of the state, is experiencing record-low unemployment, with a severe workforce shortage,” Wadsworth said. “We’ve got a lot more job openings than we do people to fill those positions. So, we really need to be creative in the solutions we look at to try and encourage and assist people in getting back into the workforce.”

Wadsworth said that one of the potential solutions to the problem of getting people back into the workforce is expanding Medicaid eligibility.

Elevate Rapid City is endorsing Amendment D, which would allow for that expansion.

”They understand that increased access to insurance will hopefully encourage increased participation in the workforce and help address some of the shortages we’re experiencing right now,” Wadsworth said.

Elevate plans to hold a virtual discussion next week on Amendment D to explain how they view it as beneficial to the community.

You can take a look at the voter guide, as well as other election resources, at their website here.

