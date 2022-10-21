Drought conditions will continue into the fall season

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System put out the drought outlook through the end of January and it says the dry conditions in South Dakota are likely to persist.

South Dakota has faced drought conditions for the last several months, which has impacted agriculture yields along with increasing fire danger.

Leading into the colder months, if dry conditions continue it could cause people to experience a warmer-than-average winter. Additionally, if there is not a lot of snow this winter it could affect things going into the spring.

”You know if we don’t get a lot of snow cover this winter, it’s going to make it a tough spring in terms of agriculture, in terms of livestock, in terms of wildfires. But yeah, we definitely need to see some precipitation, lock that moisture in the soils before we get into the winter. So, when we come into spring, we have a decent greening,” said Darren Clabo, state Fire meteorologist.

South Dakota has a 12-month fire season, so even as temperatures cool down for fall, the fire danger will continue due to the current dry conditions.

