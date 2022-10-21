Devils Tower National Monument gets new superintendent

Devils Tower
Devils Tower(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Doug Crossen has been selected as the superintendent for Devils Tower National Monument.

Crossen has worked for the National Park Service for more than 30 years and his experience in park operations, facilities management, supervision, and project writing will be a great asset to Devils Tower, says Kate Hammond, the National Park Service acting regional director. “He brings a calm demeanor and a strong commitment to teamwork, community partnership and Tribal relations. We are excited to have him on board.”

Crossen earned his Associate in Applied Science degree in Heavy Duty Mechanics from Utah Technical College, Salt Lake City. He graduated from the United States Air Force and the United States Department of Agriculture New Leader Training Program.

