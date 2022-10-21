Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month.

Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.

“It’s fun to showcase that at a time of year when that’s what October is all about. So, during the summer all of those things happen as well, but at this time of year it definitely just adds to it,” said Tessa Allen, manager of Broken Boot Gold Mine.

The Broken Boot Gold Mine is 143 years old, and Allen says although there are no recorded deaths, people have had haunting experiences.

