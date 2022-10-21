Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month.

Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.

“It’s fun to showcase that at a time of year when that’s what October is all about. So, during the summer all of those things happen as well, but at this time of year it definitely just adds to it,” said Tessa Allen, manager of Broken Boot Gold Mine.

The Broken Boot Gold Mine is 143 years old, and Allen says although there are no recorded deaths, people have had haunting experiences.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Homeowners represented by John Fitzgerald proceed against the state as individual actions as...
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.
Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

Latest News

Devils Tower
Devils Tower National Monument gets new superintendent
3 men died in Fall River County crash
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 2
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1