3 men died in Fall River County crash

(WCJB)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three people died in a one-vehicle fatal crash Thursday east of Oelrichs. Another person sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

Police say that the four men were not wearing seatbelts, three of which pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the four men involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a Department of Public Safety release, a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Homeowners represented by John Fitzgerald proceed against the state as individual actions as...
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.
Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

Latest News

Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 2
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1
Each company works together to go through different scenarios that can happen during a...
Rapid City firefighters work together during structure fire training
As residents prepare for trick-or-treaters this Halloween season the HRC/MOA is seeking...
Candy drive to support Knollwood trunk or treat