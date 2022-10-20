Sturgis library on staying relevant while celebrating 100th anniversary

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1922, the Sturgis Public Library has fostered a lifelong desire for reading and it continues to, staying relevant today while adapting to meet the changing needs of the community.

“The story of the library began in 1922 when a woman from Chicago, Mrs. Annie McClymonds, gave Sturgis $1,000 worth of current books,” said Chris Hahn, director of the Sturgis Public Library. “Mrs. McClymonds’ only stipulation was that the books be housed in a fireproof building and that they always remain free to the public. Those original books are now in the library’s reserve collection.”

“In this digital age, the library has focused on securing computers and providing wi-fi hot spots for library patrons in addition to their collection of books,” said Deb Holland, director of communications for the city of Sturgis. “We continue to be relevant because we are here for the community. We are a gathering place. And there are still people who would rather hold a book than read it online.”

