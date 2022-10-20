Sturgis Public Library 100th Anniversary

Sturgis Public Library is celebrating 100 years
By Alena Neves
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis Public Library turns 100 years old today. Since 1922, the library has actively developed a love for reading in the community. Still to the present day, the library leads the charge of meeting the community’s needs when it comes to storytelling, education and children’s learning. It also provides a wonderful backdrop for meetings, gatherings and special readings. The library came about because of the kindness of Chicago native, Mrs. Annie McClymonds’, who gave Sturgis $1000 worth of books and her only stipulation was that the books be housed in a fireproof building and remain to be free to the public. Those books are still in possession of the library and are in their special collection. Library Director Christopher Haynes and Deb Holland were in the studio to also talk about the free event, History at High Noon on Friday, October 21.

