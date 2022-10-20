Search intensifies for missing college student

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/PRINCETON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, New Jersey (Gray News) - Princeton University is intensifying the search for a missing undergraduate student.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen on its New Jersey campus at 3 a.m. Friday right outside of Scully Hall, the dormitory where she lives.

On Wednesday, the university expanded the ground search and added a helicopter, drones and watercraft to comb the area.

The university is urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact its Department of Public Safety.

On Carnegie Lake, police search boats were seen searching.

Two boats took off from the parking lot for the boathouse, which turned into a police and fire staging area.

Students have been receiving regular updates about the search from the university.

Noah Rawlings said he has been waiting to hear of more information on his fellow student, including who saw her last and where was she headed.

He said he finds the situation disturbing.

“It is hard to believe that it could happen here,” Rawlings said. “It seems like an extremely safe campus. In the beginning of fall break, there’s still lots of activity lots of students on campus.”

All that’s been released to so far is that the search is ongoing along with her description.

Police describe her as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Dozens gathered in a nearby parking lot with lit candles, then proceeded to march to the...
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Search for missing Princeton student intensifies
Books presented on a bookshelf at Whitewood Elementary School.
Whitewood Elementary named a distinguished school for student performance