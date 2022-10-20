Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis.

After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.

Earlier this year, a repeal of that sales tax as was passed in the House but was killed when brought to the Senate.

”But now we’ve had even more economic growth since then, and we can do this with confidence at this time. Allow our state to repeal the sales tax on groceries is incredibly important right now and many, many other states already don’t tax groceries. In fact, 37 other states don’t tax groceries. It’s time that South Dakota makes sure that people have more opportunities to keep these dollars for their families,” said Noem.

Noem’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith, has supported repealing the tax throughout his career and is pushing Noem to hold a special session on the issue.

