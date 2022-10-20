Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal

Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at the registers.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis.

After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.

Earlier this year, a repeal of that sales tax as was passed in the House but was killed when brought to the Senate.

”But now we’ve had even more economic growth since then, and we can do this with confidence at this time. Allow our state to repeal the sales tax on groceries is incredibly important right now and many, many other states already don’t tax groceries. In fact, 37 other states don’t tax groceries. It’s time that South Dakota makes sure that people have more opportunities to keep these dollars for their families,” said Noem.

Noem’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith, has supported repealing the tax throughout his career and is pushing Noem to hold a special session on the issue.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard
South Dakota ranks high on most dangerous states to drive in during the winter.
Time to dust off your winter driving skills
Dozens gathered in a nearby parking lot with lit candles, then proceeded to march to the...
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Helicopters are used to cut down dust from Lead's Open Cut.
Helicopter drops dust binding material to improve Lead’s air quality
Students at Newell Schools enjoy the equipment in their new DON'T QUIT fitness center.
Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center
Homeowners represented by John Fitzgerald proceed against the state as individual actions as...
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
Critical Fire Danger
Very warm with critical fire danger