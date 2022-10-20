Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist.

Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.

