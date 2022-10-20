Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.
James Paterson Jr., was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a North Rapid home.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.

Witnesses told police that the man was shot by another person in a nearby home. Police surrounded that home and called out two men who were inside. Both were detained for questioning. Ultimately, police arrested Peterson for aggravated assault. Peterson is booked in the Pennington County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

