Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween

FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.
FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Superheroes and mythical beings will apparently be the must-have costumes this year.

Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022, with those two themes showing up time and time again on the list.

Taking the number one spot on the top costumes list was the witch, followed by Spider-Man.

Fairies and vampires were also popular, along with Batman who came in at 19.

Characters who found renewed interest on network and streaming shows also garnered attention including those from “Stranger Things,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Chucky.”

Google trends used its “Frightgeist” tool to create the list, analyzing the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.

Here is the full list of the top 19 costumes:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980s
  14. Hocus Pocus
  15. Pumpkin
  16. Chucky
  17. Doll
  18. Angel
  19. Batman

