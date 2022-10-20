Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult male with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing and are attempting to figure out the man’s involvement.

