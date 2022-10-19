Very warm with critical fire danger Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A mild night is expected as low temperatures will range from the 30s to the 40s. Some spots along the foothills from Rapid City to Spearfish might stay close to 50°. Skies are mostly clear across the area.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday. It will be very warm! Highs will be in the 70s for many with some in the low 80s! It will be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph at times and that will create critical fire danger across the area. Red Flag Warnings are in place through the day Thursday. With the majority of wildfires being human caused - we must do our part in preventing any fires from starting.

While the fire danger is at a critical level, there will be some smoke moving in from fires burning out west. The jet stream will pull smoke into the region and it will linger into Friday. Temperatures will be closer to 70° with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend starts off warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s, but clouds will increase through the day Saturday. A storm system will move in from the west and bring clouds, wind, cooler air and some moisture. Showers move into Wyoming Saturday night and will slide into South Dakota on Sunday. While many on the plains will see rain, some higher elevations could get some snow showers to mix in. Some accumulation is possible, but being early in the season, we will monitor closely to see just how much is expected to fall.

Temperatures next week will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will get gusty on Monday and stay breezy Tuesday and beyond.

