Salvation Army on the hunt for volunteers this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter is on the horizon, and with it the holidays. As you prepare your Thanksgiving menu and pull decorations out of storage, the Salvation Army is preparing a bit differently. Instead of hunting for gifts, they’re hunting for volunteers.

The Salvation Army helps brighten the holiday season for those in need.

“Our iconic red kettles signal the start of the holiday season beginning Friday, November 18th this year,” said Major Jerry O’Neil with the Salvation Army. “Anyone can ring - from 1-101! It’s a great intergenerational activity where grandparents or parents can teach the young ones about volunteering and giving back to our community. The blessings for the ringer far exceed the 2-hour time investment. We ring at over 30 locations in Rapid City and throughout the Black Hills, with a variety of days and times from Friday, November 18th until Christmas Eve. Signup is easy: Go to www.Registertoring.com and pick your favorite location and day to volunteer, or, contact Angie Mason, the Volunteer Coordinator at 605-342-0982.”

The annual turkey round-up” is taking place again this year as well.

It’s an annual tradition that gets bigger each year. The Salvation Army Christmas Food Boxes are distributed prior to Christmas so everyone can enjoy a festive holiday meal. Each food box will contain traditional staples needed to prepare a holiday meal for local families in need – including cranberry sauce, biscuits, gravy, canned vegetables, stuffing, and dessert. Each box will get paired with a whole frozen turkey and then distributed to those in need across Rapid City and the Black Hills communities,” said O’Neil. “This year’s need is greater than ever, and we anticipate needing 1,700 to 1,900 frozen turkeys. These elevated numbers speak to the financial struggles many families are currently experiencing. On Saturday, November 19th from 9 am-4 pm, you can donate turkeys at both Safeway grocery stores and both Family Fare stores from 9 am-4 pm. So, when you’re doing your grocery shopping, pick up a turkey for a family in need this holiday season.”

