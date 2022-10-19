Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation.

Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs.

These issues were discussed between Representative Dusty Johnson and soon-to-be Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.

Johnson said that they both agree that a secure southern border is necessary to curb these issues.

”He said in excess of 90% of the violent crime that he sees in Rapid City has that illegal drug use at it’s foundation,” Johnson said of Mueller. “If we want safer communities, we need a secure border.”

For his part, Mueller looks forward to the partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the congressional delegation.

”For him to come down here today and spend some time with us, it means a lot, and it speaks to the relationship we have in South Dakota when we’re all working together to keep our communities safe.”

Mueller takes over as Pennington County Sheriff in January.

