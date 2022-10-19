Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Rapid City man is arrested, charged with felony hit and run in a crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart early Friday morning.

Jordan Hare was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police were able to connect him to the pickup truck that hit Brave Heart as she attempted to cross North LaCrosse Street at the intersection with East Van Buren Street.

Police used security photos and videos of the pickup as it left the scene, tracking it to a home on the south side of Rapid City, according to a department release. While an arrest has been made, police say the investigation continues and more charges could be filed.

In its release, the RCPD thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

