Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen

By canvassing areas of Rapid City, police were able to track this pickup and make an arrest in...
By canvassing areas of Rapid City, police were able to track this pickup and make an arrest in the hit and run death of Nevaeh Brave Heart.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Rapid City man is arrested, charged with felony hit and run in a crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart early Friday morning.

Jordan Hare was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police were able to connect him to the pickup truck that hit Brave Heart as she attempted to cross North LaCrosse Street at the intersection with East Van Buren Street.

Police used security photos and videos of the pickup as it left the scene, tracking it to a home on the south side of Rapid City, according to a department release. While an arrest has been made, police say the investigation continues and more charges could be filed.

In its release, the RCPD thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
South Dakota ranks high on most dangerous states to drive in during the winter.
Time to dust off your winter driving skills
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends

Latest News

Breezy
Warmer and breezy Wednesday
Children older than 2 months can receive the whooping cough vaccine.
Whooping cough can cause health complications
Opting not to get the flu vaccine could lead to more server complications.
Minority groups less likely to get flu shots
28th Bomb Wing aircrew members
Ellsworth to conduct controlled burns