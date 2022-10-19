Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14.

27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.

Hare’s charges are a class six felony and the state granted a $10,000 cash-only bond.

