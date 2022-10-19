Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Douglas School District bus driver was cited Tuesday afternoon for failing to yield, causing a crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive.

None of the 47 students on the bus were injured but a 68-year-old Rapid City woman driving a car involved in the crash was assessed at the scene and taken by private vehicle to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

According to a release from the Box Elder Police Department, the 51-year-old bus driver was westbound on Villa Drive when she stopped at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and then continued into the intersection, hitting a minivan driven by the woman.

The students were transferred to another bus and continued on their way home.

Police did not release names of people involved in the crash.

