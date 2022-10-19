Changing produce for winter at the farmers market

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer and the farmers’ market go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how do winter and the farmers’ market pair?

Green thumbs are harvesting the last of their produce and canning their goods for the winter, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is open year-round, giving vendors an opportunity to sell all year. Some offer meats, while others switch up what they stock, focusing on what they typically cook themselves.

“(I) Do a lot more syrups and stuff like that in the wintertime, because people are making hot pancakes, stuff like that. And I do have a good line of syrups that we have. So, there’s something I just make sure I have a little more of in the wintertime, just because of the way people cook at home. You know they’re not out grilling burgers, so maybe not so many pickles,” said Deb Peterson, owner of Deb’s Downhome Delights.

Peterson says she hasn’t missed a market day in 10 years and prides herself on having 45 different flavors of jam.

