Whooping cough can cause health complications

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While flu season affects many people, it’s not the only thing to be on the lookout for as the cold weather settles in.

Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious and dangerous respiratory illness.

Whooping cough symptoms can mimic those of a common cold such as a runny nose, and fever; but may progress into a harsh repetitive cough, which can lead to more serious symptoms like vomiting, loss of bladder control, and the patient’s lips may begin to turn blue which shows a lack of oxygen.

Despite a vaccine being available, only 30% of adult Americans are vaccinated.

”Anyone can get whooping cough,” said Marilee Obritsch, antimicrobial stewardship program clinical pharmacist for Monument Health. “It’s particularly of concern, again, in those children who are less than 2 months of age because they have no protection, and it can last for quite a long period of time if you get infected.”

Whooping cough can last up to 12 weeks.

