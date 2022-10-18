Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with a mixed bag of temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 70s. Wednesday breezy conditions will return to the regions as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the 60s and 70s for the region leading to an increase in fire risk in the afternoon.

Thursday winds will subside however we will see a large jump in temperatures as highs reach the 70s and 80s for some locations. Friday will cool down into the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the 70s once again for Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern moves into the region Saturday night with will cause temperatures to drop back into the 50s with the chance for showers and the small possibility for snow showers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
South Dakota ranks high on most dangerous states to drive in during the winter.
Time to dust off your winter driving skills

Latest News

Getting warmer this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week
Breezy
Breezy with showers possible Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend