Warmer and breezy with plenty of sunshine Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight and temperatures will not be as cold for many, though some spots will drop into the 20s closer to central South Dakota. Many others will be in the 30s to low 40s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine is likely on Wednesday. It will be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s across the region. We continue to warm up Thursday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s for many and even a few near or in the 80s.

A weak front passes through Thursday night and will drop temperatures a few degrees for Friday. Much of the area will be in the 60s or low 70s. Sunshine is expected to continue with a few passing clouds.

The weekend starts off warm with highs in the 60s and 70s for many. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of an approaching storm system. Showers will be possible on Sunday with highs in the 50s for many. It will get breezy as well. Some higher elevations could see light snow showers.

Temperatures fall below normal next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions will be likely much of the week.

