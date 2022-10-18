Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”

The event put people in a situation that is similar to what low-income families have to go through.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness.

Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like in the Rapid City community.

People who attended played the role of a family living in poverty.

The idea was to allow participants to experience the emotions that a person would feel living in a similar condition. They were encouraged to think about why people in the community experience poverty.

”There’s usually a reason why families or young people or whomever are behaving the way that they are behaving and if we can get that ‘A-ha moment’ and spark that little bit of interest,” said South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center project manager Morgan VonHaden.

According to Different Lens, more than 25% of respondents to a 2022 Rapid City Housing Study say they have foregone other needs such as food, healthcare, or childcare in order to pay for housing.

